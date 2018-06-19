AUSTIN -- Mayor Steve Adler and Austin City Council members have been invited to travel to the Texas-Mexico border Thursday in light of the "zero tolerance" separation policy.

According to a message posted on the council's message board, the United States Conference of Mayors has invited Adler and the City Council to join their trip to the migrant shelter in Tornillo, Texas.

USCM said the invitation comes after recognizing the leadership the City Council has shown when it comes to immigration issues.

In the message, Adler referred to the "zero tolerance" policy as a "stark contrast to the ideals of our nation" and called it "immoral" and "un-American."

"It is hurting families without justification, and it needs to change. This a defining moment for our country," said Adler.

Council members Delia Garza, Sabino “Pio” Renteria, Greg Casar and Leslie Pool have confirmed that they will make the trip, according to our partners at the Austin American-Statesman. Kathie Tovo also confirmed she would be joining. However, Adler did not say if he is going to travel with them

