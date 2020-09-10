Austin City Council considers resolution asking U.S. Senate to delay filling Ginsburg's seat

NPR reported that days before her death, Ginsburg told her granddaughter, Clara Spera, "My most fervent wish is that I will not be replaced until a new president is installed."

"Her legacy of work in the areas of equality and social justice are unprecedented. As the ACLU of Texas tries to coordinate a statewide effort to recognize Justice Ginsburg’s contributions to advancement of equity, and to celebrate her unselfish dedication to the law, I would like our council to resolve to publicly proclaim our commitment to protecting her legacy," wrote Harper-Madison on the council's message board. "Please join in honoring the late Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Because we have such an awesome amount of women on our council, we would like to open sponsorship of the item to everyone."