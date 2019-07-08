AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council held a press conference Wednesday morning calling for action from state and federal leaders to combat gun violence.

Two deadly mass shootings over the weekend left 31 dead and dozens injured. On Saturday, a gunman drove over nine hours to El Paso and opened fire inside a Walmart. Then, in the early hours of Sunday, a gunman fired into a crowd in Dayton, Ohio.

Councilmembers Alison Alter, Leslie Pool, Kathie Tovo and Mayor Steve Adler – along with gun violence safety advocates – spoke at the press conference, calling for immediate action on meaningful gun safety legislation at the state and federal level.

The council is set to vote on a resolution to combat gun violence on Thursday.

Councilmember Alter said the resolution is demanding the U.S. Senate pass gun violence prevention laws and calling on Governor Greg Abbott to convene a special session and direct state legislatures to pass recommendations in his school and firearm safety action plan.

"Because of restrictions passed at the state and federal level, cities are limited on the tools they have to solve this crisis," Councilmember Alte said. "We need them to get to the important work, and we need them to do it now."

Mayor Adler chimed in, saying, "We know that ultimately the power to change things resides with our state leadership and with our national leadership, in the Senate and in the White House."

According to Mayor Adler, the shootings over the weekend bring the country's total number of mass shootings to 255.

Emergency Gun Violence Prevention Resolution, Item 149, will be introduced at Thursday's council meeting and is expected to be passed unanimously.

