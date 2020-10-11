Austin attorney says President Trump is wasting time and money on recount efforts

An election expert breaks down swing state votes and electoral college numbers with KVUE.

AUSTIN, Texas — President Donald Trump is still refusing to concede the 2020 Election even though experts said there is almost no mathematical way he could win reelection.

James Couser is an Austin-based attorney who specializes in election law. He has spent the past 40 years involved in campaigns on the federal, state and local levels.

"Try as I can to be creative, I cannot perceive any way based on reality that President Trump could still win this election," Couser said.

Couser said in order for President Donald Trump to be successful in his recount efforts, the margin of votes needs to be tighter.

"Recounts generally change somewhere between dozens and hundreds of votes," he said.

But a look at the swing states of Nevada, Arizona, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania, and Georgia. As of noon on Monday, the margin of votes was in the tens of thousands: Nevada had 36,000, Arizona had 17,000, Wisconsin with 20,000, Pennsylvania had 45,000, and Georgia with 11,000 votes.

Couser said those margins are just too large for President Trump to overcome.

"Recounts don't change tens of thousands of votes," said Couser.

While President Trump and his supporters claim voter fraud, there is no proof of that yet, a message the Lt. Governor Geoff Duncan of Georgia reiterated on Monday.

"We've not had any sort of credible incidents raised to our levels yet," said Duncan.

Couser also said no matter how you configure the electoral college votes for the remaining swing states, Joe Biden has a clear path to victory.

"Pennsylvania has 20 electoral votes that have now been counted or called for Biden. Georgia has 16. Even if you took away those two states, President-elect Biden would still have the 270 electoral votes needed to win. So if you assume the results hold in Pennsylvania and Georgia, but say the results were flipped in Arizona and Nevada, take away Nevada's six electoral votes. Take away Arizona's 11. Then you've taken away 17 from 306. And you've still got Vice President-elect Biden with 289, 19 votes more than he needs to be elected," Couser said.