SAN ANTONIO — Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said on Friday that she's taking a trip to Texas to help get out the vote for progressives running for Congress.

"We’re coming in for a major DOUBLE-RALLY next Saturday, Feb 12th to send Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros to Congress and support community organizing across the state," the New York congresswoman tweeted.

The event will be held at Paper Tiger on Feb. 12, and registration is open here.

Casar is shooting for Texas' 35th Congressional District, which stretches from San Antonio all the way up to Austin. In 2015, he became the youngest person elected to Austin City Council at age 24. Eddie Rodriguez, Carla-Joy Sisco and Rebecca Viagran are also running in the primary.

Lloyd Doggett currently represents the district, and will be running for Congress in the newly created 37th district, which is focused near Austin.

Cisneros is an immigration attorney trying to unseat incumbent Democrat Henry Cuellar in Texas' 28th Congressional District, which stretches from San Antonio to her home of Laredo.

Cuellar is facing scrutiny after an FBI raid at his home and office in late January. He hasn't been charged, and authorities didn't say what they were searching for. A source familiar with the investigation told CBS News that the raids were part of an investigation relating to Azerbaijan and several U.S. businessmen.

“There is an ongoing investigation that will show that there is no wrongdoing on my part,” he said on a video his campaign released.