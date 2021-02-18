Analysis: Some question if Texas lawmakers are up for the job after winter storm response

Ross Ramsey, executive editor and co-founder of The Texas Tribune, talked with KVUE about the reaction of lawmakers to the winter storm and energy crisis.

AUSTIN, Texas — Ross Ramsey, executive editor and CEO of The Texas Tribune, talked with KVUE's Ashley Goudeau about the actions of Texas's top leaders in wake of the winter storm and energy crisis.

Ashley Goudeau: Tell us a little bit about your perspective on what's happening right now. There seems to be a lot of finger-pointing.

Ross Ramsey: "Well, we've got two things going on. We've got the obvious thing, which is a weather system that has caused an electrical crisis and a bunch of people dealing with that, and then a bunch of politicians who are trying to figure out who to blame, partly so that they don't themselves take the blame. And right now, the scapegoat of choice seems to be ERCOT, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas."

Goudeau: There is a lot of finger-pointing at ERCOT and not as much finger-pointing at the agency that oversees ERCOT, the PUC. And they're all appointed by the governor.

Ramsey: "I mean, you know the – there's an old saying that the fish rots from the head. And when you've got a problem in a big system, the first place to go is the people at the top. And the people at the top are having a hard time with this crisis in particular. But you have to remember, they were having a hard time with crises before this. Gov. Abbott has been up and down and up and down again with the pandemic. The rollout of vaccines has been haphazard. They've got a lot of people wondering I think, and you know I'm one of them, whether they're up to the job.

Goudeau: It's not as though we have not had a crisis similar to this before, obviously nothing of this magnitude, but Texas has had to deal with power losses before right?

Ramsey: "Right. We had a big storm in, or a big freeze, in 2011. I think it was a four-day freeze. It prompted a long report that's kind of interesting in retrospect, from the FERC and another federal agency about how Texas handled it. And a lot of what they found was similar to what they found this time. Some of the generation went offline because of the cold. I think 3.2 million homes were blacked out at some point or another. It's a very similar, although not as big, storm as this one. Some of the lessons were already there."

Goudeau: And do you feel as though that report was ignored. I mean, did you see any changes happen after that?

Ramsey: "You know, they've done some things, but a lot of this is a regulatory system that Texas settled on. The Legislature actually sets all of the parameters for this back at the beginning and the PUCs and ERCOTs and everybody else just implements what the Legislature does. They deregulated markets and they said, 'Look, we're going to have momentary blips like the one that we're in. But the trade-off is lower prices most of the year and reliable power most of the time.' And Texas has stayed with ERCOT for most of the state. It's completely enclosed within Texas, so the electricity grid here is not subject to federal law and that's been a big thing with state leaders going years and years back."

Goudeau: And let's talk about some of that, because there are parts of West Texas, there are parts of the Panhandle, different areas that are not on the ERCOT grid and they're not having these power outages.

Ramsey: "They're having their own problems, but they're not having the widespread power outages like this. Cities like Amarillo and Lubbock and El Paso and Beaumont in East Texas are in different grids and they can spread the problems around. One of the problems in Texas right now is the idea of a grid is that if somebody in one area really needs more power and somebody in another area isn't using it, then you can move the power. 'You're not using yours. I need some. Bring it over here.' The entire grid in ERCOT is in the same shape. There's not a place with a bunch of extra power because this cold wave is covering the entire grid. If you're in El Paso, there are places in that grid which goes all the way to the Canadian border where they're not using power and they can ship it to the places that need it right now."

Goudeau: Do you think there will be an appetite in the Legislature to change this and to connect to those other grids?

Ramsey: "You know, it didn't happen after 2011 and it didn't happen after 1989. And Texas has that independent streak, particularly in its government and I really don't see that changing. But I do think there's probably going to be post-operations report here that gets to more than just what went wrong at ERCOT. There's a lot to be asked about, you know why is so much natural gas generation offline? Why or how should we change natural gas pipelines and things so that they don't freeze up? Why do we have a nuclear reactor offline in South Texas? All of those kinds of questions are going to be answered. I think this is going to be a long unwinding."

Goudeau: This morning we're seeing former Gov. Rick Perry said Texans would rather deal with blackouts then have to deal with those federal regulations. Your thoughts on that?

Ramsey: "Well, I wonder if his house has got power right now. But, you know, I mean, that's the that's been the regulatory philosophy of Texas. It was when he was governor. A lot of these laws were rewritten when he was either governor or lieutenant governor in those years. And he had a hand in this, in the building of the system that we're in right now. And he probably has a better understanding of it than a lot of people. I think a lot of Texans had no idea what ERCOT was or what ERCOT did last Friday who are just now learning the name and I think a lot of them are still learning their way around what ERCOT actually does and doesn't do.

Goudeau: Let's talk a little more about the grid. Some people maybe didn't know before now that Texas has its own grid and is independent.

Ramsey: "You know, this is one of those pieces of infrastructure that there's no reason for you to know anything about. You flip the light switch, the lights come on, bada bing, ba boom, you can do whatever you were going to do. It's only when things go haywire that you sort of go, wait, wait, wait, what's going on here? And I think that's kind of the state a lot of people in Texas are in right now. If you're driving down a freeway and everything's fine, you're not thinking about the road. If your electrical system or your water system or your gas system, whatever it is, is working, there's no reason necessarily for you to know anything about how it works or to pay much attention to that. When you get a big storm like this, though, that really stresses an infrastructure system and we're finding out what happens when you stress it too much. We've got millions of households without power, many of them for more than two or three days. And that's an avoidable tragedy. And maybe they'll we'll sort this out and next time won't be so bad.

Goudeau: As you mentioned, there are people all across the state wondering if the leaders in Texas are up for the job, if they can handle it, given the state that we're in right now. But we've got a long time before we're in another election.

Ramsey: "Well, they might. Elections tend to be about what they're about at that instant and not about what happened months ago. As you say, our next election is in 2022. It depends on how much people are really still feeling the sting of this when it comes time for people to file for office and run for office. And one way to look at this is, unless the primaries are delayed by redistricting and census problems, we're going to be voting at this time in one year."

Goudeau: What are your thoughts on the reaction from state lawmakers, including Speaker Phelan calling for a hearing?

Ramsey: "You know, you can never tell how long outrage is going to last. It is clear that the people who are being affected by this are really unhappy about it and are voicing that. The people who represent them are hearing that and they're really unhappy and they're voicing that and it's kind of going all the way up the line. Whether that's sustained when it's warm again, you know, if next week it's 70 degrees and we've sorted all of this out and it was just that bad week that we had back there, you might be right, it may be that the politics and the political heat from this doesn't last. But this is going to be the kind of thing that the legislature is going to try to make sure it doesn't happen again because they're the ones who get yelled at, properly, when something like this happens."