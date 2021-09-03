More than $500M expected from American Rescue Plan for Central Texas

In addition to the direct local aid, the plan includes direct stimulus payments of $1,400 and an extension of unemployment benefits.

AUSTIN, Texas — It’s estimated more than $500 million in relief funds will be available to Central Texas governments from the federal American Rescue Plan, which is expected to pass a final U.S House vote on Wednesday before being signed into law.

The $1.9 trillion plan passed the U.S. Senate 51-50 on March 6, with Vice President Kamala Harris casting a tie-breaking vote.

U.S. Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin) said the following estimated COVID-19 relief funds are expected to come to Central Texas governments if the package is signed:

Austin: $195.8 million

San Marcos: $18 million

Travis County: $247 million

Hays County: $44.6 million

Caldwell County: $8.5 million

Additionally, communities like Kyle, Buda and Lockhart will receive funds from the State, estimated at:

Buda: $3.7 million

Kyle: $10.6 million

Lockhart: $3.1 million

“This rescue plan rises to the tremendous needs of this moment, to directly provide aid not only to the families and businesses suffering in this crisis, but also to our local governments that have been shouldering so much of the burden of leadership,” said Doggett.

In addition to the direct local aid, the plan includes direct stimulus payments of $1,400, an extension of unemployment benefits, a temporary increase in the child tax credit, $7.25 billion in new money for PPP, the small-business loan program and specific allocations to the Small Business Administration for grants to independent restaurants and other food and drinking establishments.