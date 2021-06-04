Allen West resigns as chairman of Republican Party of Texas

According to the Republican Party of Texas' website, West will remain at the helm of the Texas GOP until a new Chairman can be selected on July 11.

TYLER, Texas — Lt. Col. (Ret.) Allen West has resigned as the chairman of the Republican Party of Texas.

According to the Republican Party of Texas' website, West will remain at the helm of the Texas GOP until a new Chairman can be selected on July 11.

West and and Republican Party Legislative Priority Chairwoman Jill Glover are set to speak in Whitehouse on Friday at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the legislative session and give their opinions on how successful it was.

According to a press release, West will take this opportunity to prayerfully reflect on a new chapter in his career.

"We know that wherever he goes next, he will continue to be a bulwark against progressive socialism and a champion for the principles of Texas and our American Republic," the statement said.