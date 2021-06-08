Lt. Col. Allen West, Rep. Dan Crenshaw and US Sen. Ted Cruz speak at Young America’s Foundation student conference

Cruz spoke Friday night during the closing dinner for the Young America’s Foundation.

HOUSTON — The Young America’s Foundation student conference continued Friday with Lt. Col. Allen West, former chairman of the Texas Republican Party and candidate for governor, taking the stage Friday morning.

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and Rep. Louie Gohmert also spoke at the Marriott Marquis in downtown Houston. Former vice president Mike Pence spoke earlier this week.

West said the Republican Party of Texas was founded in Houston on July 4, 1867 by 150 Black men who learned of their freedom just two years prior.

“Conservatism does not look at me based on my skin color. Conservatism does not lump me in into a group of individuals that says, 'I cannot think for myself.'” West said. “Conservatism sees me as an individual; a person that can critically think for myself."

West went on to say those men did not define themselves by their skin color, but their values.

“I don't care if you're Black, White, Asian, Hispanic, whatever. What defines you in the United States fo America is your content of character,” West said. “What defines you here in the USA that you believe you're a victor and not a victim.”

West served in the U.S. Army as a lieutenant colonel and said he was against renaming bases named after Confederate heroes. He considers Confederate veterans to be veterans.

He was said he was “appalled” that senior leaders in the military that are open to critical race theory.

“How can you have an effective and cohesive fighting force if you're saying one group of people are evil and they're oppressors and the other groups are oppressed and are victims?” West said.

U.S. Rep. Dan Crenshaw

Later in the day, Congressman Crenshaw spoke how conservatives need to "fight effectively."

"We have to convince people at a fundamental level why we are right and why they will be better off if they listen to us," the congressman said.

You can see more of his address below.

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

Sen. Cruz hit several points during his speech Friday night, including censorship, COVID-19 and immigration.

He criticized Democrats for going too far with COVID restrictions.

“How many, when given the chance, said shut down every school? How many, when given the chance, said you cannot go to church,” he said.

U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert

Congressman Louie Gohmert addressed the Young America's Foundation on the last day of their conference at the Marriott in downtown Houston.