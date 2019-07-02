AUSTIN, Texas — At the Capitol on Thursday, activists from all over Texas lobbied for marijuana reform.

They said they're seeing bipartisan support and think they can make a change this year.

"It's really exciting to see marijuana policy is bringing people together. And it [is] so important when we're living in such a politically polarized time in this country that we can find common ground with our neighbors," Heather Fazio, with Texans for Responsible Marijuana Policy, said.

The main reforms they want to make include reducing punishment for small amounts of marijuana and letting doctors prescribe cannabis to patients.

