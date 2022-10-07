Abbott holds 5-point lead over O'Rourke, University of Houston poll finds

Of the registered likely voters, 5% are undecided.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — At 49% among likely voters, incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott holds a five-point lead over Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke, according to a survey from the Hobby School of Public Affairs at the University of Houston.

While 44% of registered Texas voters in the survey support O'Rourke, 5% are undecided and 2% support Libertarian candidate Mark Tippetts.

The University of Houston survey reported that about 95% of Abbott supporters and 92% of O'Rourke supporters feel certain about their vote. Meanwhile, 5% and 8%, respectively, may change their vote come November.

Abbott holds a lead of 27% over O'Rourke in terms of white voters, and O'Rourke holds a lead of 72% over Abbott in terms of Black voters ⁠– a stark 80% to 8%. O'Rourke also has a 9% lead over Abbott in regard to Latino voters.

The survey also provided an insight into gender demographics, with O'Rourke holding a lead of 6% over Abbott in terms of female voters and Abbott holding a lead of 18% over O'Rourke in terms of male voters. Abbott is popular with Baby Boomers and Generation X while O'Rourke is popular with Millennials and Generation Z.

Over three-fourths of voters in the survey said inflation, crime and public safety, economic growth, government spending and taxes as well as healthcare costs are the five most important policy points out of a choice of 15 issues.

When looking specifically at issues by candidate, Abbott voters found inflation, immigration and border security, crime and public safety and government spending and taxes most important. O'Rourke voters found voting rights, gun control and healthcare costs most important.