HAMDEN, Conn. — One day before the next Democratic debate, the latest Quinnipiac University poll puts Sen. Elizabeth Warren three percentage points over former Vice President Joe Biden.

Warren received 30% of the vote among Democratic voters while Biden received 27%. Meanwhile, Sen. Bernie Sanders earned 11% as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Kamala Harris garnered 8% and 4% respectively. No other candidate topped 2%.

According to the prior Oct. 8 poll from Quinnipiac, Warren received 29%, Biden got 26%, and Sanders had 16% of the vote.

"For Senator Warren, the third straight time essentially tied at the top is the charm," said Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy. "Her candidacy clearly has staying power going into the debate."

For more details about the poll, which includes questions about President Donald Trump, Congress and impeachment, click here.

The next debate will be held at Otterbein University in Ohio on Oct. 15.

