Kyle Police Department accepting applications for Victim Services Unit volunteers

Volunteers must complete required training classes and, once the classes are completed, must commit to one 12-hour shift per month.

KYLE, Texas —

The Kyle Police Department is accepting applications for volunteer training classes for its Victim Services Unit.

According to Kyle PD, Victim Services volunteers respond to crime scenes when requested and provide crisis intervention, support, assistance and resources to those who have been impacted by the crime.

The volunteer training classes will be held on the following dates. All training classes are required.

Tuesday, Oct. 17 from 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 19 from 6-9 p.m.

Tuesday, Oct. 24 from 6-9 p.m.

Thursday, Oct. 26 from 6-9 p.m.

Saturday, Oct. 28 from 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Once volunteers have completed the training classes, they are required to commit to one 12-hour shift per month. Kyle police said volunteers only need to be available to respond to a call if one comes in on their shift.

At this time, the Victim Services Unit has eight volunteers in the program.

In addition to completing the required training classes, volunteers must fill out an application and pass a background check. They must also meet the following qualifications:

21 years of age or older

Have a vehicle, maintain insurance coverage on the vehicle and have a current and valid driver’s license

Be able to make a 1-year commitment and attend monthly meetings/training sessions that will take place at either the Kyle Police Department or San Marcos Police Department

Be able to maintain professional demeanor in crisis situations

Be able to maintain strict confidence

B e of good moral character

Be able to interact with different classifications of people and treat all victims/survivors in a courteous and professional manner

Be able to work with a minimum of supervision

Those interested in working with the Victim Services Unit can contact Victim Services Coordinator Kelly Barron at 512-268-0859 (x-71233) or kbarron@cityofkyle.com.

Learn more about the volunteer program.