Kyle Police Department welcomes new Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit

KYLE, Texas — The Kyle Police Department now has a Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit intended to address commercial vehicle safety concerns in the Hays County city.

The federally sanctioned program launched on Wednesday, but Kyle police began working on the initiative in March 2020. Two officers and a traffic sergeant currently make up the unit.

The unit's overall goals include reducing commercial vehicle accidents and protecting the general public and roadways. To do so, they will assess "commercial vehicle traffic to obtain compliance with state and federal laws regulating weight, motor carrier safety, registration, transportation of persons, hazardous material and other property," according to a release from the City of Kyle.

“Commercial vehicles are vital to the growth of our community, but often commercial vehicle drivers violate operational and equipment laws creating a risk to other motorists on the road as well as damaging the roadways,” said Sgt. Tracy Vrana, Traffic Enforcement Division supervisor, in a statement. “We hope this unit will deter and prevent unsafe commercial vehicle practices and ultimately the accidents that result from them.”

Officers in the new unit will focus on infractions related to equipment and operators such as overweight loads, improper licensing and faulty brake adjustments. The officers can also issue Class C offense citations, the City of Kyle said.