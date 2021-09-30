Austin City Council to consider Joe Chacon's appointment as new police chief

The council is expected to consider Chacon's appointment at its meeting on Thursday.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin City Council has a jam-packed agenda for its meeting on Thursday, including voting on the Austin Police Department's next chief.

On Sept. 22, KVUE senior reporter Tony Plohetski confirmed that City Manager Spencer Cronk selected Interim Police Chief Joe Chacon as the next head of the police department. Chacon was selected over two other finalists: Los Angeles Deputy Chief Emada Tingirides and Dallas Assistant Police Chief Avery Moore.

Chacon will be the second internal candidate Cronk has promoted, but many in the community have expressed the desire for an outside chief after the departure of the previous chief, Brian Manley in March.

The city council must still confirm Chacon and is expected to consider his appointment at Thursday's meeting.

During a press briefing on Sept. 22, Chacon said he has heard complaints from the community about a lack of communication, trust and collaboration necessary to engender a relationship that he said everyone wants with police.

As interim chief over the last six months, Chacon said that he has made a number of changes that demonstrate that effort. He has changed the department's policy in releasing video, reducing the timeline from 60 days to 10 days, "showing a strong commitment to transparency."

He also said he has started a police cadet academy with a new training paradigm that shifts from military-style training to a learning academy. He has also started a program to address gun violence.

If confirmed by the council, Chacon will step into the permanent chief role at a particularly critical time. As the KVUE Defenders highlighted with the Austin American-Statesman in its recent series "Reforming the Force," the city is still struggling to reach a community consensus in what it wants in a modern police force. Last year, Austin City Council members removed about $150 million of the police budget by reallocating numerous programs to create independence.

The police chief isn't the only major thing the city council will consider on Thursday. Council members could also vote on a resolution opposing Texas' new law that bans most abortions.