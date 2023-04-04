Grand jury clears 2 Austin police officers in 2022 use of force case

Officers Britton Taylor and Charles Wesley shot Miguel Ruiz-Rivera in March 2022. Rivera died as a result of his injuries.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County special grand jury did not return an indictment for two Austin Police Department officers accused of use of force in a March 2022 shooting.

According to the Travis County District Attorney's Office, APD officers were in the area of Interstate 35 and East St. Johns Avenue on March 6, 2022, investigating an incident unrelated to the shooting. While on the scene, Officers Britton Taylor and Charles Wesley heard three gunshots.

The DA's Office said the officers ran to the sound of the gunshots and encountered Miguel Ruiz-Rivera. Ruiz-Rivera failed to comply with multiple commands from the officers before firing a gun in the officers' direction, according to the DA's Office.

It was at this time that Taylor and Wesley fired their guns at Ruiz-Rivera, striking him multiple times. Life-saving measures were attempted, but Ruiz-Rivera ultimately died as a result of his injuries.

APD released bodycam footage of the incident on March 17, 2022. That video can be viewed below.

After concluding its review of the incident on April 4, 2023, the Travis County special grand jury did not return an indictment for Taylor and Wesley.

"The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously," District Attorney José Garza said. "In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Officers Taylor’s and Wesley’s conduct was not unlawful."

According to the DA's office, since Jan. 1, 2021, 69 cases against police officers have presented to a grand jury, including this one. Thirty-eight times, the grand jury has returned a no true bill.

