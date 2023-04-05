Grand jury clears 5 Austin police officers in May 2022 use of force case

The Travis County grand jury completed its review of the May 26, 2022, incident on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — A Travis County special grand jury did not return an indictment for five Austin Police Department officers accused of use of force in a May 2022 shooting.

According to the Travis County District Attorney's Office, APD officers were dispatched to the area of Faro Drive and Crossing Place on May 26, 2022, in response to a man with a gun.

Officers located Robert Hammitt, the 911 caller, at 1500 Crossing Place. According to the DA's Office, Hammitt had previously reported to the 911 dispatcher that he was surrounded by law enforcement and the National Guard and that a man was pointing a rifle at him.

Officers spoke to Hammitt, who was seated inside the driver's side of his truck, and asked him to leave his hands outside the truck window and get out.

According to the DA's Office, Hammitt fired at a gun in the direction of Officers Derek Baroody, Travis Buck, Antonio Camps, Jennifer Perez Molina and Andrew Klinger.

It was at this time that the officers ran for cover and returned fire in Hammitt's direction. Hammitt fired back as the truck rolled backwards, and officers returned fire again.

For several minutes after the truck stopped, the officers told Hammitt to get out of the truck so that they could help him and provide medical aid. But according to the DA's Office, Hammitt did not respond to the officers' instructions.

He was subsequently removed from his truck, and officers and medics began life-saving measures. Those efforts were unsuccessful, and Hammitt was pronounced dead at the scene.

APD released bodycam footage of the incident on June 9, 2022. That video can be viewed below:

After concluding its review of the incident on April 5, 2023, the Travis County special grand jury did not return an indictment for Baroody, Buck, Camps, Molina or Klinger.

"The District Attorney’s office takes the work of presenting all facts and evidence to a grand jury very seriously," District Attorney José Garza said. "In this case, an independent group of members of the Travis County community heard the evidence and law and decided that Officers Baroody’s, Buck’s, Camp’s, Molina’s and Klinger’s conduct was not unlawful."

According to the DA's office, since Jan. 1, 2021, 74 cases against police officers have presented to a grand jury, including this one. Forty-three times, the grand jury has returned a no true bill.

