Family accuses Duncanville police of excessive force, says man was severely beaten during arrest

Duncanville police say the man was exposing himself and resisted arrest.

DUNCANVILLE, Texas — Keandre Green’s family shared pictures of him from his hospital bed at Methodist medical center in Dallas.

”What happened to Keandre is scary and heartbreaking,” said Dionna Austin, Green’s aunt.

The family’s attorney, Justin Moore, said the 21-year-old was severely injured after an encounter with Duncanville police officers on Friday.

”When police caught up with him, they tackled him very violently. They cracked his spine in three different places and they kneed him in the head very forcefully,” said Moore.

The family said it all started with a 911 call.

”He was urinating in a back alley, and a woman called police on him,” said Moore.

But, Duncanville police said they were responding to a call about a man exposing himself.

Police said they found Green then ran a background check and a found an active warrant for domestic violence.

In a news release, the police department said, “As officers attempted to arrest Mr. Green for his outstanding warrant, he fled on foot.”

They claim he resisted arrest and to gain control an “… officer delivered two straight punches to Mr. Green’s face… a tactic to end a potentially violent encounter.”

His family said Green’s injuries are severe, and doctors fear he may suffer paralysis and need surgery to prevent that.

”He’s a young man whose quality of life may be forever changed,” said Austin.

Green’s family wants the body camera video released so they can see what happened.