City of Austin reaches new 4-year agreement with police union

AUSTIN, Texas — The City of Austin says it's reached an agreement with the Austin Police Association (APA) for a new four-year police contract.

The City says it includes oversight provisions and efforts to boost Austin Police Department recruitment, to deal with an ongoing officer shortage.

The current contract is set to lapse at the end of March.

This new agreement still has to get the City Council's approval.

The city manager and police chief plan to host a press conference to tell us more at 9:30 a.m. on Thursday.

The City and the union had been at odds over the contracts in recent months.

In December of last year, the APA said on Twitter that the City and the city manager have turned on APD officers as they disagree about police oversight.

"We created the most robust oversight system in the state, still wasn't good enough," the APA tweeted, adding that City Manager Spencer Cronk "wants to weaponize a system that makes officers political pawns."

The APA concluded by saying that it "continues to work while the city walks away."

1 yr later, @AustinCityMgr and @austintexasgov turns its back on officers. We created the most robust oversight system in the state, still wasn’t good enough. Spencer wants to weaponize a system that makes officers political pawns. We continue to work while the city walks away. pic.twitter.com/wlRdTuPsY6 — Austin Police Association (@ATXPOA) December 1, 2022

Later, in a statement to KVUE, the City said police oversight was never on the table in contract negotiations. The City said from the beginning, oversight was going to be removed from the contract and that the plan has always been to make oversight part of a separate program.

The City and the APA have been in contract negotiations since the end of September. Around that time, APA leaders told KVUE that going out of contract would cause major problems for the police department, including making staffing shortages worse. The APA said the APD could have to temporarily suspend some police units, which could cause a mass retirement of officers.