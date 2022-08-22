Charges dropped against Austin police officer accused of misusing personal data, report says

Officer Lando Hall was indicted on the charges in January 2021, and has reportedly remained on unpaid leave ever since.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — According to a report from KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, charges have been dropped against an Austin police officer who was accused of misusing personal data.

In January 2021, KVUE reported that Officer Lando Hall was indicted after he was accused of sharing two women's personal information to disadvantage them in child custody and divorce proceedings involving the same man.

At the time, he was charged with misuse of official information, a third-degree felony that carries a punishment range of two to 10 years in prison.

The Statesman reported that the Travis County District Attorney's Office requested his charges be dropped earlier this month. He reportedly received seven counts of the misuse of data charge.

Hall was accused of sharing the women's vehicle registration, driver's license and criminal history information with another man. Hall accessed this information by means of his office and employment with the police department in October and February of 2018, the indictment states.

According to the Statesman, Hall has been on leave without pay since the 2021 indictment. However, a disciplinary hearing remains in Hall's future.

“Holding law enforcement accountable when they break the law is critical to rebuilding community trust, and also to the safety of our community,” said José Garza, Travis County district attorney, in 2021. “When members of our community trust the police and prosecutors, they are more likely to believe in the fairness of our justice system, seek help, report crimes and participate in investigations.”

Garza's office has since declined to comment, the Statesman reported.

Read the Statesman's full report here.