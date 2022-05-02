Austin Police Department investigating after officer seen pushing woman during pro-abortion rights protest

In a video shared to KVUE, an officer is seen pushing a woman to the ground as other officers worked to arrest a different woman on the ground.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department is looking into an officer's use of force during a pro-abortion rights rally and march earlier this week.

In a video shared to KVUE by Kate Law, an officer is seen pushing a woman to the ground as other officers worked to arrest a different woman on the ground.

What the video doesn't show, and what KVUE is trying to learn more about, is what happened before the shove. Officers' body camera videos may give us a better idea of that. KVUE is working to get a hold of that footage.

KVUE does know the APD made two arrests during the protest Tuesday and charged those individuals with interfering with public duties. The woman in the video was not arrested.

The APD is investigating the incident and the use of force, as it does with any officer's use of force.

On Monday evening, Politico leaked a draft opinion from the Supreme Court suggesting that the nation's highest court could be poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision regarding a woman's rights to abortion.

The day after the opinion was leaked, pro-abortion rights organizations across the state held rallies at federal courthouses to protest the pending decision in another case, Whole Woman's Health v. Jackson.