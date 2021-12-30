Austin Police Department to boost staffing downtown for New Year's Eve

The department is also working to keep its officers safe from COVID-19.

AUSTIN, Texas — Chief Joseph Chacon said the Austin Police Department is planning to boost staffing in the downtown area for the New Year's holiday weekend, but APD is also keeping an eye on the COVID-19 cases among officers.

"I'd be foolish to say that I'm not worried about COVID," Chacon said. "And, you know, we've got to put those contingencies in place and be ready. And so, as the command staff is having those discussions now to make sure that we're ready for New Year's Eve and, you know, we'll be making sure all of our officers are, are using the right protocols and are making themselves as safe as possible."

APD will also have staffing at 100% in other areas of the city so, if needed, officers can be pulled from other regions to help out downtown.

Earlier this week, Austin police and City leaders said they will not reopen Sixth Street to traffic on the weekends. In a City memo, APD and City of Austin leaders said they would not reopen the street to traffic because there are too many people and the sidewalks are not big enough to handle the foot traffic.

The memo mentioned several action items leaders are working on to make the Sixth Street area safer. Some business owners in the area told KVUE that those words need to be turned into real action.