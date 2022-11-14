Independent review identifies recommendations to improve Austin police's handling of sexual assaults

The report states that the department has taken "meaningful steps toward improvement."

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The above video was published in July.

The final report into the Austin Police Department's (APD) handling of sexual assault cases has identified multiple recommendations for improvement, according to a press release from the City of Austin on Monday.

According to the city, the consulting team sought to understand how the APD approaches, processes and closes sexual assault cases, with a focus on victims' experiences.

PERF conducted a quantitative analysis of a 9-year sample of sexual assault cases reported between 2012 and 2020. Through that, it made an assessment of APD's written policies, procedures and training regarding sexual assault cases. It also performed a qualitative analysis of interviews with key stakeholders.

The PERF review was commissioned by the city manager's office after concerns were raised in 2018 about the way some sexual assault cases were incorrectly classified as "exceptionally cleared" when no arrests were made.

The final report states that significant improvements have since been made in the way APD classifies cases, stating that in 2019, "there was only one case reviewed that was incorrectly classified as unfounded, and no cases reviewed were incorrectly cleared by exception."

The consulting team did not find any 2020 cases incorrectly cleared by exception or incorrectly determined to be unfounded.

The report states that the APD still needs to improve "several key aspects" of its response to sexual assault reports but overall, the consulting team found that the department has made "substantial progress" in several areas during the review period, "including a clear shift toward the prompt testing of sexual assault kits and the proper use of unfounded and exceptional clearance designations.”

"I’m happy many of these recommendations are already implemented, and I look forward to working on the others," APD Chief Joseph Chacon said. "This will ultimately be beneficial to our community and most importantly to survivors of sexual assault."

The city said that prior to the publication of the final report, APD had already made significant progress on implementing PERF's preliminary recommendations, published in June 2021. Additionally, the city stated APD immediately made several "positive revisions" to its policy and procedures to improve outcomes for sexual assault survivors.

The department also renewed its cooperative working agreements with the Austin/Travis County Sexual Response and Resource Team (SARRT) and is attending the SARRT meetings, "bringing new ideas, sharing information, and receiving suggestions in a positive way."

The final report from the PERF review outlines further recommendations in the following areas:

Collection and preservation of information

Partnership with the Travis County District Attorney’s Office

Priority designation for sex crime-related calls

Response on the scene of sexual assaults

Resources and workload of members of APD’s Sex Crimes Unit

Restoring community trust

Survivor interviews and information updates

Training for officers and detectives

The report also suggests that the APD form a working group to oversee the implementation of recommendations over the coming months.

