Trial dates set for trio of Austin police officers indicted after incidents during 2020 protests

AUSTIN, Texas — Three Austin Police Department (APD) officers under indictment for incidents that occurred during the racial justice protests in 2020 now have their trial dates set.

The officers - Chance Bretches, Jeffrey Teng and Kyle Felton - are each facing separate felony charges stemming from various incidents during the protests.

Bretches is charged with aggravated assault with serious bodily injury by a public servant and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon by a public servant. He is accused of severely injuring a street medic during the protest. The victim alleges that she was injured after Bretches shot a bean bag round, causing her to lose part of her finger.

Bretches' trial date is set for April 8, 2024.

Teng and Felton were initially charged as part of 19 officers charged for using excessive force during the protests. Teng is charged with aggravated assault by a public servant and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm, while Felton is charged with two counts of aggravated assault by a public servant and deadly conduct by discharging a firearm.

Both Teng and Felton are set to go on trial on June 3, 2024.