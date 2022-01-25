Austin Police Department swears in dozens of new cadets

A swearing-in ceremony was held on Monday. A formal graduation will be held on Friday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Dozens of cadets will soon join the Austin Police Department.

On Monday, Police Chief Joseph Chacon held the Chief's Swearing-in Ceremony for the 144th Cadet Class of the APD. At the ceremony, 66 cadets took their solemn oath to protect and serve the community.

A formal graduation will be held for the cadets on Friday.

On Tuesday, the cadet class will participate in the traditional "Chief's Run." Chacon, APD's assistant chiefs and the cadets will run from the Austin American-Statesman parking lot to the Texas State Capitol Peace Officers Memorial starting at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

APD said the run focuses on unity within the community and department and includes an address to the cadets by Chacon.

