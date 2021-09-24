Austin Police Department seeks to have civilians, not officers, respond to some calls

Interim Chief Joe Chacon hinted at the proposal Wednesday during an announcement that he would be the city's next chief.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police are drafting a plan that would call for civilians to respond to some calls instead of uniformed officers.

Interim Chief Joe Chacon hinted at the proposal Wednesday during an announcement that he would be the city's next chief, pending council approval. He also addressed it during an interview with Senior Reporter Tony Plohetski.

On Friday, the department also issued a statement:

The Austin Police Department (APD) regularly reviews response policies and procedures to ensure APD prioritizes calls with an immediate threat to life or property over non-emergency calls for service. As a result of a recent review of APD’s patrol COVID mitigation protocols initiated in May 2020, recent staffing challenges and aligning with the Reimagining Public Safety Task Force patrol response recommendations, APD will change call routing and response for non-emergency calls for service effective October 1, 2021.

APD urges people to use iReportAustin.com or call 3-1-1 to report crimes which are no longer in progress, when the suspect(s) are no longer on scene or in sight and when there is no immediate threat to life or property. Please continue to call 9-1-1 for emergencies when there is a threat to life or property.

Officials are expected to more fully explain their plan next week, including types of calls in which civilians would respond.

According to a draft, they include home burglaries in which suspects are no longer on the property.

As the KVUE Defenders have reported in its police reform series "Reforming the Force," the department has lost dozens of officers during the past year. Meanwhile, city council members suspended the police academy to alter the curriculum, leaving no new rookies to replace them.

Reformers also have advocated for non-officers to respond to certain calls, saving uniformed officers for emergencies.