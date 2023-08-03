Austin Police Department rolls out new 'AI' reporting system

Austin police say the AI software interviews people submitting a report by repeatedly asking them questions.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police said their new reporting software, or "artificial intelligence," is ready for the public. They walked through a demonstration of the new system on Wednesday afternoon.

Austin police say the AI software interviews people submitting a report by repeatedly asking them questions. Those details are later shared with the police department.

After the information is submitted, a case number is assigned to the person who made the report.

The deployment of the software comes as the City of Austin faces serious staffing issues with its police department.

"This latest module is based on AI technology to better interact and collect information from the citizen, allowing them to provide more information to the detectives so they can do a much better job and solve their crimes," said Warren Loomis, CEO and president of visitor and public safety.

Austin police said the reporting system is for non-immediate danger situations. Emergencies should still be reported to 911.