APD graduating cadets participate in ceremonial Chief's Run

The 19 cadets will be joining the force as APD is currently facing a staffing crisis.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department's (APD) graduating cadets took part in the ceremonial Chief's Run on Wednesday morning.

The 19 cadets will be joining the force at a time when they are needed, as APD is currently facing a staffing crisis. While the department wishes it had more cadets, it is excited for these cadets to join the ranks.

"They've answered the call for duty," said Austin Interim Police Chief Robin Henderson. “They've stepped up and they're here to serve our Austin community. I'm excited for them. I'm excited for their family members, and I'm also excited for the city of Austin.”

As part of the event, the cadets ran along South Congress Avenue to the Texas Capitol. The 19 cadets also took the time to pay their respects at the Texas Peace Officers Memorial.

"We are in the midst of a staffing crisis, so it is exciting to know that we're having additional officers that are going to be added to the streets to help to maintain safety," said Henderson. "Granted, it is 19, we would like to have more, but just super excited for the accomplishments of the 19 and that they're going to be out there starting Sunday night."

APD currently has more than 300 vacancies on the police force. The department says just one officer can have a significant impact on safety in the city.

"Having a little bit of relief and having an additional officer to help support them in their role is tremendous," said Henderson.

This cadet class graduates on Friday. They will head out on their first patrols as soon as Sunday.

More cadet classes will be in progress throughout the rest of the year.