x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Police

Austin Office of Police Oversight director resigns

According to the Statesman, Farah Muscadin resigned to focus on her family.

More Videos

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police oversight director Farah Muscadin has resigned, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman. 

Her office, the Office of Police Oversight, has been at the center of the debate on police accountability. 

Muscadin has not worked this year as she took a nine-month leave after having a baby in January. She was set to return to work on Monday, but instead resigned, per the report. 

In a memo to the Austin City Council, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to focus on her family. 

RELATED: Decision reached in hearing over Austin police oversight office misconduct

Her resignation comes after the city council voted against reinstating investigative authority to her oversight office. The decision continued an arbiter's decision from last year where it was concluded that Muscadin and her office exceeded official authority allowed by investigating and not just screening complaints made against Austin Police Department officers, per the report.

Next May, Austin voters will decide whether to restore those investigation powers to the oversight office as the council declined to pass a measure on the issue. 

Read the full report by visiting the Austin American-Stateman website. 

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

ATCEMS reports 'critical incident' at Ascension Seton Northwest, no injuries reported

Texas Football Coach Steve Sarkisian has listed his home, but he's staying in the Austin area

'Just absolutely horrible' | Long-time Austin ISD teacher accused of verbal and emotional abuse, other violations

Paid Advertisement

Before You Leave, Check This Out