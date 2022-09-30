Austin Office of Police Oversight director resigns

According to the Statesman, Farah Muscadin resigned to focus on her family.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin police oversight director Farah Muscadin has resigned, according to a report by KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

Her office, the Office of Police Oversight, has been at the center of the debate on police accountability.

Muscadin has not worked this year as she took a nine-month leave after having a baby in January. She was set to return to work on Monday, but instead resigned, per the report.

In a memo to the Austin City Council, City Manager Spencer Cronk said Muscadin decided to focus on her family.

Her resignation comes after the city council voted against reinstating investigative authority to her oversight office. The decision continued an arbiter's decision from last year where it was concluded that Muscadin and her office exceeded official authority allowed by investigating and not just screening complaints made against Austin Police Department officers, per the report.

Next May, Austin voters will decide whether to restore those investigation powers to the oversight office as the council declined to pass a measure on the issue.

