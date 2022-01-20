Marijuana decriminalization, banning 'no knock' warrants will be on the May ballot in Austin

The election is May 7, and you have until April 7 to register to vote.

AUSTIN, Texas — An initiative to decriminalize marijuana and ban no-knock warrants will be on May ballot in Austin city elections.

This is in part due to progressive advocacy group, “Ground Game Texas,” which got 34,000 signatures of registered Austin voters to support putting the measures on the ballot. On Tuesday, the Austin City Council voted to put the issues on the ballot, rather than making it an ordinance directly.

Ground Game Texas Political Director Mike Siegel said ending no-knock warrants will make the community safer, citing a 2016 incident in which an officer was shot.

"A young man who was believed to be selling marijuana and pills experienced a no knock warrant while he was living with his mother, and he thought someone was breaking into the home and he shot at the intruders,” Siegel said.

But Austin Police Association (APA) President Kenneth Casaday said the no-knock warrants are helpful in dealing with dangerous suspects.

“We typically at APD use it anywhere from three to seven times a year for the most violent felons. People like the Austin bomber.”

Casaday said since the 2016 incident, they’ve made it so an Austin Police Commander has to review the no-knock warrant as well before executing it.

“I absolutely believe that it keeps communities safe, and police officers. We only use them on an occasional basis,” said Casaday.

