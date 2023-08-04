Austin Police Department offering bonuses and incentives for new cadets

According to the department, new cadets through the 152nd class, which starts February 2024 could receive up to $15,000 in paid incentives.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department (ADP) is offering incentives to new cadets from multiple upcoming Academy classes.

APD updated its salary range for police officers to $65,411 to $109,382 along with those who complete milestones in their training can receive additional monthly pay incentives.

According to the department, new cadets through the 152nd class, which starts February 2024 could receive up to $15,000 in paid incentives. Below are the milestones cadets will have to complete in their training:

$2.500 for beginning the cadet academy

$5,000 following completion of the APD cadet training academy as shown through TCOLE certification

$2,500 following completion of APD field training

$5,000 following successful completion of the APD probationary period

“As someone who has been a police officer for more than 20 years, I still have the passion and heart to be a public servant,” said Austin Police Chief Joseph Chacon. “The Austin Police Department is looking for those with the same desires. APD is dedicated to empowering our officers by providing the best training and resources available that will help officers make a lasting impact in our community. Together, we will forge a stronger, safer future for the city of Austin.”

Police officers can also earn other types of incentives as well such as shift differential for working nights or evenings, bilingual pay and education pay. There is also opportunities for overtime and an increase in base pay as officers are promoted.

Those interested in signing up for the Academy can attend the Academy Demo Recruiting Event at the Public Safety Training Campus on Oct. 21 between 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information about the Academy, call APD Recruiting at 512-974-4211 or email APDRecruiting@austintexas.gov.