2 more lawsuits filed against Austin police for use of force during 2020 protests

The City of Austin has handed out millions as a result of similar suits.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Friday and Monday, two new federal lawsuits were filed against the City of Austin claiming police used excessive force during the May 2020 protests against police brutality. The lawsuits come after three filed last week.

One suit claims plaintiff Saraneka Alexander was participating in the protests on May 30, 2020 in front of APD headquarters “when APD officers began to fire less lethal rounds into the crowd without any apparent justification.” It says Alexander was struck in the stomach and the back by Officer Kyu An.

Another suit claims plaintiff Maya Van Os was participating in a demonstration on May 30, 2020 on the grass between the northbound frontage road of Interstate 35 and the highway when an officer “abruptly charged at and violently grabbed her … in a manner that suppressed her ability to breathe.” It said she suffered multiple injuries, including contusions and hairline fractures to her spine and ribs.

As of May 27, the City of Austin has approved six settlements involving protestors who sued due to injuries sustained during the protests: