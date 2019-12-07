CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three teens believed to be between 15-17 years old were caught shoplifting at a Stripes convenience store Friday morning in Corpus Christi's southside. The incident resulted in a shooting.



According to the Corpus Christi Police Department, it was around 7:30 a.m. Friday when the teens were caught shoplifting at the Stripes store on Everhart Road and Snowgoose. One of the suspects threatened a customer inside the store when he confronted the teens, causing the store manager to intervene and kick them out of the facility.



Police said the suspects left the store, ran across the street and reportedly fired at least three rounds at the gas pumps and the customers who were parked there pumping gas. They then ran off toward the Gardens Apartments.



Police believe the handgun the teens used was stolen from a victim of a prior burglary in the area. Police said there have been a number of auto burglaries reported in the area and officials are investigating to see if there is a connection between this shooting and the recent break ins.

Police are still searching for the teens. If you have any information about this incident call police at 361-886-2600.





