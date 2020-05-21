POLICE: 2 East Texas men sought for yanking 9-year-old girl off ATV, dragging her down road

The child suffered cuts and bruises, but no serious injuries were reported.

TEXARKANA, Texas — The Texarkana Texas Police Department is searching for two men in regards to an aggravated robbery.

According to the TTPD, in late April, Jaquavion Williams, 18, and Daquavious Akkard, 19, yanked a 9-year-old girl off her four-wheeler as she was riding it.

Police say the child tried to hang on to the ATV's handlebars as the duo took off and dragged her as they drove. The pair was hitting her hands until she finally let go and they were able to drive off, the TTPD said.

The child suffered cuts and bruises, but no serious injuries were reported.

Police say the ATV, nor the men, have been seen since.