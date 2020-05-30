Police searching for missing newborn last seen one week ago

Bravery Schmalz was born 8 days ago. He's been missing for a week.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is searching for a missing newborn who was last seen one day after he was born.

Bravery Schmalz was born eight days ago on May 21. Police describe the baby as having ear-length black hair and brown eyes. He's 18 inches long and weighs 7 pounds.

Bravery was last seen wrapped in a blue blanket in the 1000 block of Sonterra Blvd on the city's north side. Police believe the infant is with his biological mother, who was recently ordered to turn over the child to Child Protective Services.