SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are searching for 48-year-old Debra Sue Mitzelfelt who was last seen around 7 a.m. on New Year's Eve.

Police say Mitzelfelt is 5'3" and weighs 160 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. She has a tattoo on her left shoulder of a skull head and a tattoo on her left wrist of three hearts.

She was last seen Tuesday evening in the 17000 block of Tarkio Way in San Antonio in a silver 2015 Ford F150 with TX License Plate LVG0134.

Police believe Mitzelfelt's disappearance is a credible threat to her own health and safety.

A CLEAR alert has been issued in her disappearance.

If you have any information regarding this endangered missing person, contact the San Antonio Police Department at 210-207-7579.