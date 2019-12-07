AUSTIN, Texas — According to police, a man robbed a bank located inside of a grocery store in North Austin on Wednesday and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Police said it happened at the Wells Fargo Bank inside of the Fiesta Mart located at 3909 North Interstate 35 around 12:47 p.m.

The suspect allegedly entered the bank, displayed a note to the teller and left the scene on foot with the money, according to police.

Police said the man is described as being 5'9" at approximately 150 lbs with a thin build and it is believed he is in his mid-20s to early 30s.

The suspect was last seen wearing a baseball cap, black shirt and blue jeans.

Police said no injuries were reported during the incident.

Police are asking that anyone with information about this incident call the Austin Police Department Robbery tip line at 512-974-5092.

