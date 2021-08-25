Suspect in custody after reports of suspicious person in East Austin

Austin ISD police said schools in the area have been secured.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD Police Department responded to reports of a suspicious person in East Austin on Wednesday afternoon.



Police were on scene near the 1700 block of East 11th Street in Austin, which is near Huston-Tillotson University.

AISD police said both Blackshear Elementary and Kealing Middle School were placed in secure status.

The department first reported a heavy police presence around 12:41 p.m. At 1:11 p.m., Chief Ashley Gonzalez said the scene was still active. By 3:15 p.m., he said a suspect was in custody.

"Thank you [Austin Police Department] for your assistance," said Gonzalez. "We appreciate the public's patience while we are keeping our students and staff safe."