Officers say a 44-year-old woman was killed while a 24-year-old woman remains in critical condition.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Tampa police say four kids, ages 12-15, caused a deadly crash in a stolen car Saturday night in Plant City.

It happened at 11:15 p.m. on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Turkey Creek Road.

Officers say around 10:45 p.m. they spotted a stolen black Nissan at 26th Street and Chelsea Avenue. They tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver fled eastbound on Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, according to the department.

This started a high-speed chase in which police say they followed the speeding car until it turned onto Turkey Creek Boulevard and hit a Honda sedan from behind.

The crash forced the Honda into a telephone pole. The three people inside the car were taken to the hospital, where a 44-year-old woman died from her injuries.

Police say a 24-year-old woman who was in the car is in critical condition while a 30-year-old man is stable.

The kids who are identified as two 14-year-old boys, a 15-year-old boy and a 12-year-old boy were driving the stolen car, according to the department.

Turkey Creek Road and W. Trapnell Road were shut down while police responded to the scene.