SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are looking for a suspect they say tried to grab a woman at a Target on the far north side.

Police say the incident happened at the Target at TPC Parkway and Highway 281 on Tuesday at 1:40 p.m.

Police say the suspect approached the woman and asked her if her name was Marie. When the woman responded that she was not Marie, the man reportedly tried to grab her hand and force her into a vehicle.

The woman was able to get free and went into the store.

The man they are looking for is described as a Middle Eastern man with a heavy accent. He is reportedly between the ages of 40 and 50, with a medium build, height of 5' 7" and 150 pounds.

Police released surveillance pictures of the car he may have been driving. It is a dark, four-door BMW with a sunroof.

Anyone with information is asked to call the SAPD Special Victims Unit at 210-207-2313.