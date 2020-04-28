CANYON LAKE, Texas — Rescue crews got called out to a report of a small plane crash in Canyon Lake on Tuesday morning.

According to investigators, the two people on board swam to shore. They were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Witnesses say the plane, which appears to be a Cessna, went into the water near the 100 block of Canteen in the Westhaven neighborhood. The incident was reported near boat ramp 6 at the Westhaven dock.

According to Comal County Public Affairs, the Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash along with Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.