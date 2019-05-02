CENTRAL, Texas — Central Texas woke up to patchy areas of sleet and graupel Friday morning, along with a 40-degree temperature drop. Talk about a shock to the system after highs were near 80 degrees earlier this week!

PHOTOS: Central Texas wakes up to sleet

Central Texas wakes up to sleet North Bexar County Central Austin Manor, Texas

Waking up to wind chills in the 20s Friday morning is brutal enough, but how about wind chills in the 20s for most of the day? Wind chills are forecast to remain in the 20s through most of Friday.

Patchy areas of rain, sleet and snow flurries will be possible throughout the day as well. At this time we are not expecting any ice accumulation or travel issues.

The cold weather continues this weekend with highs on Saturday in the low 40s and in the 50s for Sunday. Patchy areas of rain and drizzle will be possible this weekend.

