PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — K9 units for the Pflugerville Police Department Isa, Lubo and Tymo have received a donation of body armor.

The K9 units will not where bullet and stab protective vests while they are out serving the community.

The donation came from the non-profit organization Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

Each protective vest has a value between $1,744 to $2,283 and is donated by different people from around the United States.

Since Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. began donating vests they have provided more than 3,300 protective vests in 50 states, through private and corporate donations.

