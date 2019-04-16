AUSTIN, Texas — PETA sent a release on Monday announcing their stance against Austin Bold FC's decision to encourage fans to bring live animals to a soccer game on Wednesday in exchange for free admission.

Austin Bold FC said on Facebook that at their game on Wednesday against Phoenix Rising at Bold Stadium, fans can get free admission if they bring live farm animals. A portion of the evening's proceeds will be donated to a local 4H chapter. The first 100 fans through the game will also receive a Bold cowbell.

PETA's release stated that they are urging Austin Bold FC to cancel their "Farmer in the Del Valle" promotion immediately and leave live animals out of all of their events moving forward.

RELATED:

PETA calls out Big Boi for performing in fur coat during Super Bowl

PETA calls to end usage of live animal mascots after Bevo charges during Sugar Bowl

PETA: Stranded dogs and chickens saved by Florence rescue teams

"While we're sure that no harm is intended, a soccer stadium is no place for chicks, ducks, geese, goats, cows, pigs, turkeys, sheep, horses, or llamas," said Tracy Reiman, executive vice president for PETA.

In the release, PETA went on to talk about how Uga, the University of Geogia's bulldog mascot, was nearly trampled by the University of Texas in Austin's longhorn steer, Bevo.

The game where the promotion will be held is expected to occur on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Severe storm threat for Central Texas Wednesday

Leander ISD high school student uses 'slavery pun' in prom proposal

Police union reacts to Williamson County commander's alleged comments about 'Live PD' producer