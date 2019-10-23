HOUSTON — An Alief Independent School District employee was arrested and charged Wednesday afternoon after investigators said she hit a student with her vehicle near the school's grounds.

The employee, who was identified as 55-year-old Chinyere Iheagwam Thursday morning, is being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office.

Sean Teare with the DA's office said at about 2:30 p.m., the 18-year-old student was crossing a crosswalk on High Road with a group of students when the employee struck him then crashed into another vehicle.

Teare said surveillance video shows the staff member was driving at a high rate of speed.

"It's a miracle that only one individual was struck," Teare said. "Yet another example of a tragic, completely preventable crash."

Houston police initially reported that the student had died. The department later issued a correction saying the student was still alive and fighting for his life.

At last check the student is in critical condition. Teare said his injuries are very serious.

Teare doesn't believe there was a distraction element other than the employee was potentially late to somewhere else. He claims she has given several different statements.

Teare also said he doesn't believe intoxication was a factor.

The employee was arrested on scene. She was booked into Harris County jail.

Alief ISD released the following statement Thursday morning:

"The safety and security of our students and staff is always our first priority. To address the tragic accident that occurred on High Star Road, Alief ISD is hoping to work in tandem with the City of Houston and traffic engineers to assess the safety of the roadway and provide solutions to ensure a safer environment for pedestrians. In the meantime, we are making adjustments to traffic flow and pedestrian crossing until a permanent solution can be made with the City of Houston to the public roadway. We ask for your continued thoughts and prayers for the recovery of our injured student."

