LEANDER, Texas — Drag Queen Story Time, it's exactly what it sounds like, people in drag reading books to kids.

It's an event that has a lot of people in Leander talking, taking part in a controversial conversation surrounding the library.

This is after the City planned and canceled a drag queen story time, which led a local church to rent out the same room on the same day for the same event.

"Different things to expose our kids to how everyone lives, not just one type of person," said Krystle Gervais, who wanted to go to the event with her 2-year-old son, Benson. "I can't imagine taking him and having somebody boring sitting in a chair reading."

But because of the interest in the event the church hosting it had ticket orders to control the number of people. Krystle and Benson couldn't get tickets.

RELATED:

Leander Public Libary will be closed Saturday for 'Drag Queen Story Hour'

Queens on Congress: 'RuPaul's Drag Race' legends serve SXSW looks

"I mean, it makes complete sense that they would want to control the chaos of how many people are going to get here," said Gervais.

While the event is still happening at the library, all other library activities are closed and shut down.

The City doing this out of caution, preparing for protestors in a statement they said: "On event day, the City will designate areas near the library and manage resources to allow for peaceful assembly outdoors."

The protestors are what Krystle said is part of the reason she and Benson will steer clear.

RELATED:

Austin's a Drag: Queens define artistry in a booming entertainment scene

Sasha Velour takes OCH | Behind the scenes with 'RuPaul's Drag Race' reigning queen

"There's a lot of people talking about they don't want to expose their children to that. I don't want to expose him to people who are going to be hateful to others in general," said Gervais.

The event is still scheduled for 3 o'clock on Saturday.

WATCH: Leander church hosts 'Drag Queen Story Time'

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

'It is what it is.' Euthanasia on the horizon for many dogs at overcrowded Lockhart shelter

Do it for the 'gram | Austin construction worker goes viral after making 'influencer' Instagram

Austin FC breaks MLS record for most membership deposits in a single day