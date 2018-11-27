Amazon sells a replica toy vacuum that provides enough suction for actual cleaning.

Everyone knows toddlers love to role play their parents as they pretend to help out around the house. Now they can have fun while actually doing the real thing.

The Dyson Ball Vacuum replica is listed on Amazon as having 'real suction and sounds' and priced at $29.99 with Amazon Prime. The real deal is about $250+ more.

You aren't going to pick up the largest crumbs and dirt on the ground, but parents in the review section say it's strong enough to pick up lint, dirt, small crumbs and hair. And since the toy vacuum has actual suction, there is a removable dustbin at the back to empty the debris.

© 2018 WTLV