Padre Island Seashore announces temporary closure

The park will be closed to visitors starting Thursday, July 2, at 8 p.m. until Tuesday, July 7, at 6 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Park Service announced the temporary closure of Padre Island National Seashore.

In coordination with Nueces County, the City of Corpus Christi, and Port Aransas, Padre Island National Seashore will be temporarily closing this weekend.

The closure includes all park beaches and overnight beach camping.

Here are the locations that are closed until further notice.