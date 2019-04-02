AUSTIN, Texas — Starting Monday, overnight construction will partially close down Interstate 35.

Texas Department of Transportation crews will be placing a concrete surface on the new St. Johns Ave. southbound U-turn bridge over I-35.

Due to the placing of the new concrete surface, one left I-35 main lane will be closed in both directions overnight.

The transportation department is one step closer to demolishing and reconstructing the St. Johns Bridge, which will happen this summer.

RELATED:

Texas Department of Transportation breaks ground to widen US 290 East

Closures expected to impact drivers on Mopac southbound in Austin

Work Zone: Construction to bring lane closure on SH 130 southbound in Austin

UT students could pay a $150 fine with new scooter rules