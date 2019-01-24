AUSTIN, Texas — Whether you are driving or walking in Austin, you have likely passed someone standing or sitting on the side of the road asking for help.
You may have kept going, maybe you tried not to notice and maybe you even told one of the people asking for help to leave you alone.
This is the story of Austin's homeless population: The people you pass every day on the street, whether you notice them or not.
Some choose to be homeless, others fell on hard times. Whatever the reason, they are people who just need help.
This gallery shows the story of some of Austin's homeless. They may not live too far away from you, and some you may find you can relate to.
Austin ECHO is a nonprofit organization that plans and implements community-wide strategies to end homelessness in Austin and Travis County. The organization does an annual report, and on Jan. 27, 2018 more than 500 volunteers counted 2,147 homeless individuals in the city of Austin and Travis County. The volunteers counted 1,014 individuals not in homeless shelters and 1,133 individuals in homeless shelters.
The total number of homeless people counted is up slightly from 2,036 in 2017.
1,003 of the individuals not found in shelters were within the 10 Austin City Council Districts. Districts nine and three had the highest amount of homeless with 605, which is more individuals than the other eight districts combined.
From the 2017 to 2018 count, the organization helped move 1,583 homeless individuals into permanent housing.
While many are receiving help to get off of the streets, the organization's annual study revealed the current system has more people coming into homelessness in Austin, than those who are homeless and are moving into permanent housing.
The organization did their 2019 homeless point in time count on Jan. 26. The final count has not been finalized yet.
KVUE has launched their Boomtown 2040 campaign and a part of that campaign will be the story of Austin's homeless population. Throughout the next year, we will be meeting with those you pass everyday. Bringing you their story so you can better understand who they are and how they aren't so different.